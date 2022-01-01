New Haven pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in New Haven

Next Door image

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Popular items
The Big Green Truck$6.00
the salad we do on every BGT event! crisp romaine lettuce, english cucumbers, halved grape tomatoes and a touch of red onion. Your choice of house-made balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing | vegetarian, GF
Buffalo Cauliflower$7.00
breaded cauliflower served with house-made blue cheese dressing | vegetarian
Garlic Knots$4.00
fresh baked garlic knots tossed in olive oil, fresh parsley and pecorino romano | vegan upon request
Sally's Apizza image

PIZZA

Sally's Apizza

237 Wooster St, New Haven

Avg 4 (2420 reviews)
Popular items
Large Tomato Sauce Pie$21.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
Small White Potato Pie$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
BAR image

 

BAR

254 Crown Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
