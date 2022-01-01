New Haven pizza restaurants you'll love
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|The Big Green Truck
|$6.00
the salad we do on every BGT event! crisp romaine lettuce, english cucumbers, halved grape tomatoes and a touch of red onion. Your choice of house-made balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing | vegetarian, GF
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$7.00
breaded cauliflower served with house-made blue cheese dressing | vegetarian
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
fresh baked garlic knots tossed in olive oil, fresh parsley and pecorino romano | vegan upon request
PIZZA
Sally's Apizza
237 Wooster St, New Haven
|Large Tomato Sauce Pie
|$21.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
|Small White Potato Pie
|$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
|Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie
|$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.