Banana cake in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Banana Cake
New Haven restaurants that serve banana cake
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
Vegan Banana Tea Cake
$5.00
More about Atticus Cafe
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
Avg 4.5
(2166 reviews)
Banana Pudding Cake
$6.00
Banana Pudding Cake
$6.00
Banana Pudding Cake
$5.00
More about Sandra's Next Generation
