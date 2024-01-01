Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt wraps in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Blt Wraps
New Haven restaurants that serve blt wraps
WESTVILLE DINER
1426 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad BLT WRAP
$12.99
American Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Green Leaf Lettuce & Tomatoes
More about WESTVILLE DINER
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
BLT Wrap
$7.95
More about Cafe on Temple
