Brisket in New Haven

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky D's Rib Shack

302 Winchester Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.7 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket$12.50
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
