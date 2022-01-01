Burritos in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Burrito Frito
|$15.00
Your choice of steak, chicken, pernil or mushroom with rice, cheddar cheese, salsa roja, salsa verde, pico de gallo and sour cream
Crafted by Hand Cafe
167 Orange St., New Haven
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, caramelized onions and chicken served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream accompanied with yuca home fries or salad.