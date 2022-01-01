Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Frito$15.00
Your choice of steak, chicken, pernil or mushroom with rice, cheddar cheese, salsa roja, salsa verde, pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Crafted by Hand Cafe image

 

Crafted by Hand Cafe

167 Orange St., New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
More about Crafted by Hand Cafe
Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, caramelized onions and chicken served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream accompanied with yuca home fries or salad.
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Burrito$9.99
More about Zois, LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Nachos

Calamari

Cobbler

Samosa

Turkey Burgers

Sashimi

Jerk Chicken

Chocolate Mousse

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston