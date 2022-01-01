Cake in New Haven

Elm City Social image

HAMBURGERS

Elm City Social

266 College Street, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck Breast$28.00
Five Spice Dusted Duck Breast | Butternut Mash | Blueberry Portwine Sauce | Toasted Walnuts
Little Cheeseburgers$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
Crostini | Gruyere Brulee | Scallion
More about Elm City Social
Zinc image

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$31.00
Creamy Parmesan-Squash Risotto/ Hearty Greens/ Truffle Pesto + Dried Cranberry Relish
Paprika Shrimp$15.00
Smoked Paprika Shrimp/ Manchego Grits/ Chorizo/ Green Olive + Pumpkin Seed Relish
Pork Dumplings$14.00
Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil
More about Zinc
Main pic

 

Villa Lulu

230 College St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bolognese$24.00
Braised Veal, Pancetta, Topped with RIcotta, Rosemary, Thyme
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Eggplant Parm$19.00
Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Sauce
More about Villa Lulu

