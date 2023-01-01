Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Jack's Bar Steakhouse - New Haven

212 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPRESE SALAD$17.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and rosemary oil
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse - New Haven
Item pic

 

Atticus Market - 771 Orange St

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$8.00
More about Atticus Market - 771 Orange St

