Carrot cake in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve carrot cake

Zinc image

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$14.00
Demerara Sugar + Oatly Crumble/ Crème Fraiche Gelato
More about Zinc
Sandra's Next Generation image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.50
More about Sandra's Next Generation

