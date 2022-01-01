Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in New Haven

Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

176 Temple Street, New Haven

Avg 4.1 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.95
More about Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant
Zinc image

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$14.00
Ricotta Cheesecake
Pistachio Gelato/ Sweet-Tart Cherry Coulis/ Pistachio Crumble
More about Zinc
Sandra's Next Generation image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.00
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.50
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.50
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Style Cheesecake$7.50
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven

