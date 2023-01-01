Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve chef salad

Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.99
House Roasted Beef, House Roasted Turkey, Imported Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers & Tomatoes
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.50
More about Cafe on Temple

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Flan

Sweet Potato Fries

Prosciutto

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Chai Lattes

Chicken Biryani

Shepherds Pies

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston