Chicken soup in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Chicken Soup
New Haven restaurants that serve chicken soup
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
Avg 4.2
(1078 reviews)
Bowl of Chicken Soup
$7.00
Topped with white onions, avocado and cilantro
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
WESTVILLE DINER
1426 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup
$5.59
More about WESTVILLE DINER
