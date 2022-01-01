Chili in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve chili
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Bowl of Chili with Quesadilla
|$12.00
Bowl of ground beef chili topped with melted cheese, scallions and sour cream, and served with a cheese quesadilla
|Chili Nachos
|$16.00
Half tray of nachos topped with ground beef chili, melted pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro & jalapenos. Topped with sour cream
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Chili Naan
|$4.00
our tandoori naan stuffed with fiery green chilis
|Chili Chicken
|$13.00
gluten free. marinated chicken thigh, savory garlic-chili sauce, onion, pepper
|Chili Cheese Naan
|$4.00
tandoori naan stuffed with melty cheese and spicy green chilis
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Soul de Cuba Cafe
283 Crown St, New Haven
|Black Bean Chili
|$5.00
Soul de Cuba Cafe's famous Black Bean Soup infused with seasoned ground beef tropical and Mediterranean Spices.
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|Chili Con Carne (Beef)
|$6.95
traditional style red bean and beef chili, medium hot
Lazeez Indian Cuisine
40 Orange Street, New Haven
|Cheese Chili Garlic Naan
|$4.00
Flat bread stuffed with chilies, garlic, and amul cheese
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Bowl Veg Chili
|$8.00
|1/2 Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.50
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
|Bowl Chili
|$4.99