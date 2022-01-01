Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve chili

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili with Quesadilla$12.00
Bowl of ground beef chili topped with melted cheese, scallions and sour cream, and served with a cheese quesadilla
Chili Nachos$16.00
Half tray of nachos topped with ground beef chili, melted pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro & jalapenos. Topped with sour cream
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Naan$4.00
our tandoori naan stuffed with fiery green chilis
Chili Chicken$13.00
gluten free. marinated chicken thigh, savory garlic-chili sauce, onion, pepper
Chili Cheese Naan$4.00
tandoori naan stuffed with melty cheese and spicy green chilis
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Soul de Cuba Cafe

283 Crown St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Chili$5.00
Soul de Cuba Cafe's famous Black Bean Soup infused with seasoned ground beef tropical and Mediterranean Spices.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Next Door image

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Con Carne (Beef)$6.95
traditional style red bean and beef chili, medium hot
More about Next Door
Lazeez Indian Cuisine image

 

Lazeez Indian Cuisine

40 Orange Street, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Chili Garlic Naan$4.00
Flat bread stuffed with chilies, garlic, and amul cheese
More about Lazeez Indian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Veg Chili$8.00
1/2 Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chili
More about Zois, LLC
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chili$4.99
More about Cafe on Temple

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Cheese Naan

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Green Beans

Omelettes

Ravioli

Chocolate Cake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston