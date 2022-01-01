Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Chips And Salsa
New Haven restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
Avg 4.2
(1078 reviews)
Chips and Salsa
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Guacamole, Chips & Salsa
$13.00
More about Next Door
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Samosa
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Cake
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Clams
Tuna Rolls
Lobster Rolls
Cheeseburgers
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1613 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston