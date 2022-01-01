Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Item pic

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Guacamole, Chips & Salsa$13.00
More about Next Door

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Samosa

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Clams

Tuna Rolls

Lobster Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1613 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston