Clam chowder in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve clam chowder

Banner pic

 

80 PROOF American Kitchen & Bar

196 Crown Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$6.00
Served with focaccia bread
More about 80 PROOF American Kitchen & Bar
Sandra's Next Generation image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder$11.07
More about Sandra's Next Generation

