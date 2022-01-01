Cobb salad in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about El Segundo New Haven
TACOS
El Segundo New Haven
367 orange st, new haven
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
romaine, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, chopped egg, Gorgonzola, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, grilled chicken, avocado and croutons.