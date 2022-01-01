Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

TACOS

El Segundo New Haven

367 orange st, new haven

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$16.00
romaine, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing
More about El Segundo New Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, chopped egg, Gorgonzola, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, grilled chicken, avocado and croutons.
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing
More about Zois, LLC

