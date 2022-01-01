Cornbread in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Ricky D's Rib Shack
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky D's Rib Shack
302 Winchester Ave, New Haven
|Cornbread (1pc)
|$2.00
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.