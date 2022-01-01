Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Atticus Bookstore Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.75
Lox Croissant$14.50
smoked salmon, red onion, arugula,
caper + miso cream cheese,
everything seasoning, on a croissant
croissant$4.25
made with 100% Maine Grain sifted flour
allergens: gluten, dairy
More about Atticus Bookstore Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Atticus Market - 771 Orange St

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Croissant$14.50
Smoked Salmon
Miso-Caper Cream Cheese
Red Onion
Arugula
Lemon
Toasted Croissant
More about Atticus Market - 771 Orange St
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$1.49
More about Cafe on Temple

