Croissants in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve croissants
Atticus Bookstore Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.75
|Lox Croissant
|$14.50
smoked salmon, red onion, arugula,
caper + miso cream cheese,
everything seasoning, on a croissant
|croissant
|$4.25
made with 100% Maine Grain sifted flour
allergens: gluten, dairy
Atticus Market - 771 Orange St
771 Orange St, New Haven
|Lox Croissant
|$14.50
Smoked Salmon
Miso-Caper Cream Cheese
Red Onion
Arugula
Lemon
Toasted Croissant
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
|Croissant
|$1.49