Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Curry$19.00
caramelized onion gravy, bone-in baby goat, basmati rice (GF) (substitute naan for rice +1)
Chicken Curry$16.00
marinated & braised chicken thigh, caramelized onion gravy, tomato, basmati rice (GF) (substitute naan for rice +1)
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Item pic

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Butternut Squash Soup$6.95
butternut squash soup with coconut milk, apples & pepitas | vegan, GF
More about Next Door
Item pic

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Singaporean Beef Curry$29.00
More about Zinc
September in Bangkok image

NOODLES

September in Bangkok

754 State St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Green curry Tilapia$18.00
More about September in Bangkok

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Hot Chocolate

Soba Noodles

Naan

Chocolate Mousse

Nachos

Home Fries

Pancakes

Lobsters

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston