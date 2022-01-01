Curry in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve curry
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Goat Curry
|$19.00
caramelized onion gravy, bone-in baby goat, basmati rice (GF) (substitute naan for rice +1)
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
marinated & braised chicken thigh, caramelized onion gravy, tomato, basmati rice (GF) (substitute naan for rice +1)
More about Next Door
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|Curried Butternut Squash Soup
|$6.95
butternut squash soup with coconut milk, apples & pepitas | vegan, GF