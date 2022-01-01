Edamame in New Haven
Fin and Scale
920 Whalley Ave, New Haven
|POKE BOWL
|$18.00
Diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and masago and drizzled with spicy mayo.
|MISO SOUP
|$7.00
Miso based soup served with mushrooms, scallions, tofu and onion crunch
|LAGUNA
|$19.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce, masago and crunch