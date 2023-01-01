Fajitas in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Fajita Tacos
|$16.00
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp sauteed with salsa roja, white onions, red peppers, poblano peppers over romaine lettuce and finished with a tequila lime sauce and cilantro and topped with guacamole & sour cream. Comes with three tacos.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
Choice of sauteed shrimp, steak or chicken with caramelized onions, red peppers, poblano peppers, garlic, tequila, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.