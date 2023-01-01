Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve fajitas

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Tacos$16.00
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp sauteed with salsa roja, white onions, red peppers, poblano peppers over romaine lettuce and finished with a tequila lime sauce and cilantro and topped with guacamole & sour cream. Comes with three tacos.
Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
Choice of sauteed shrimp, steak or chicken with caramelized onions, red peppers, poblano peppers, garlic, tequila, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Wrap$9.99
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

