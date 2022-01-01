Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve french toast

Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$10.00
Stuffed with dulce de leche and caramelized bananas, topped with cinnamon whipped cream [V]
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Item pic

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
French toast latte$4.50
made with oat milk, maple syrup, and a spice mix- if you would like a different milk please specify
More about Atticus Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Atticus Market

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Latte
espresso, steamed oat milk, vanilla, maple, cinnamon
More about Atticus Market
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single French Toast$2.99
Full Stack French Toast$9.99
Short Stack French Toast$7.99
More about Zois, LLC
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast (2)$4.25
French Toast (3)$4.95
More about Cafe on Temple

