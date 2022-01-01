French toast in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve french toast
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Stuffed French Toast
|$10.00
Stuffed with dulce de leche and caramelized bananas, topped with cinnamon whipped cream [V]
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|French toast latte
|$4.50
made with oat milk, maple syrup, and a spice mix- if you would like a different milk please specify
Atticus Market
771 Orange St, New Haven
|French Toast Latte
espresso, steamed oat milk, vanilla, maple, cinnamon
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
|Single French Toast
|$2.99
|Full Stack French Toast
|$9.99
|Short Stack French Toast
|$7.99
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
|French Toast (2)
|$4.25
|French Toast (3)
|$4.95