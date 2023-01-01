Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken wraps in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
New Haven restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
The Place 2 Be - New Haven
338 Elm Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
More about The Place 2 Be - New Haven
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$7.99
More about Cafe on Temple
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Fish Sandwiches
Gnocchi
Tuna Salad
Hot Chocolate
Spaghetti
Mahi Mahi
Pasta Salad
Souvlaki
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(191 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston