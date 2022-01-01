Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve grits

Bella's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bella's Cafe

896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$2.75
More about Bella's Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon & Grits$20.00
Shrimp & Grits With Creole Sauce$17.00
Jerk Salmon & Grits$22.00
More about Sandra's Next Generation

