Grits in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Grits
New Haven restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES
Bella's Cafe
896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
Avg 4.6
(1094 reviews)
Grits
$2.75
More about Bella's Cafe
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
Avg 4.5
(2166 reviews)
Salmon & Grits
$20.00
Shrimp & Grits With Creole Sauce
$17.00
Jerk Salmon & Grits
$22.00
More about Sandra's Next Generation
