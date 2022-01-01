Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gulab jamun in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Gulab Jamun
New Haven restaurants that serve gulab jamun
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
Avg 4.5
(791 reviews)
Gulab Jamun
$8.00
(Vegetarian) grapefruit, rose syrup, crushed pistachios
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Lazeez Indian Cuisine
40 Orange Street, New Haven
Avg 4.8
(348 reviews)
Gulab Jamun
$6.00
More about Lazeez Indian Cuisine
