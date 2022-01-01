Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gulab Jamun$8.00
(Vegetarian) grapefruit, rose syrup, crushed pistachios
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Lazeez Indian Cuisine image

 

Lazeez Indian Cuisine

40 Orange Street, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$6.00
More about Lazeez Indian Cuisine

