Hanger steaks in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Hanger Steaks
New Haven restaurants that serve hanger steaks
Zinc
964 Chapel Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
Hanger Steak
$36.00
Roasted Garlic Butter/ Red Wine Soubise/ Sweet Potato Mash/ Shaved Brussel Sprouts
More about Zinc
Villa Lulu
230 College St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Hanger Steak
$28.00
Rosemary, Thyme, Lemon Potatoes
More about Villa Lulu
