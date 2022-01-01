Hanger steaks in New Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

cf55bb05-3981-4fb9-b9cc-cc986dfb74c7 image

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hanger Steak$36.00
Roasted Garlic Butter/ Red Wine Soubise/ Sweet Potato Mash/ Shaved Brussel Sprouts
More about Zinc
Item pic

 

Villa Lulu

230 College St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hanger Steak$28.00
Rosemary, Thyme, Lemon Potatoes
More about Villa Lulu

