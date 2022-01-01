Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Home Fries
New Haven restaurants that serve home fries
NexDine
100 College Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
HOME FRIES
More about NexDine
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Home Fry Fiesta
$12.99
More about Zois, LLC
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Chocolate Mousse
Garlic Naan
Calamari
Biryani
Green Beans
Tuna Rolls
Fish Tacos
Spaghetti And Meatballs
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston