Key lime pies in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve key lime pies

Fair Haven Oyster Co. - 307 Front Street

307 Front Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$13.00
More about Fair Haven Oyster Co. - 307 Front Street
Archie Moore's - New Haven - 188 1/2 Willow St

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.50
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven - 188 1/2 Willow St

