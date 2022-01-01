Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve lobsters

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Quesadilla$20.00
Lobster, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Quesadilla$20.00
Lobster meat, pepper jack cheese, tomato and scallions in a flour tortilla served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole
Lobster Benedict$18.00
Lobster cake topped with two poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce served with yuca home fries or salad
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Item pic

 

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

212 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER ROLL$32.00
Butter lemon juice and French fries
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
Streets Boathouse Smokehouse image

 

Streets Boathouse Smokehouse

307 Front Street, Fair Haven

No reviews yet
Smoked Lobster Roll$23.50
Off the Hook- Smoked Lobster Roll
(truly like you have never had)
With sweet garlic butter and rolls toasted in and out!
More about Streets Boathouse Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Sweet Potato Fries

Pork Chops

Pork Belly

Garden Salad

Scallops

Collard Greens

Shrimp Tacos

Samosa

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston