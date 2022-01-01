Lobsters in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve lobsters
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$20.00
Lobster, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$20.00
Lobster meat, pepper jack cheese, tomato and scallions in a flour tortilla served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole
|Lobster Benedict
|$18.00
Lobster cake topped with two poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce served with yuca home fries or salad
Jack's Bar Steakhouse
212 College Street, New Haven
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$32.00
Butter lemon juice and French fries
Streets Boathouse Smokehouse
307 Front Street, Fair Haven
|Smoked Lobster Roll
|$23.50
Off the Hook- Smoked Lobster Roll
(truly like you have never had)
With sweet garlic butter and rolls toasted in and out!