Nachos in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve nachos
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Nachos
|$11.00
Corn tortillas, melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Salchipapas
|$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]
Zinc
964 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$31.00
Creamy Parmesan-Squash Risotto/ Hearty Greens/ Truffle Pesto + Dried Cranberry Relish
|Paprika Shrimp
|$15.00
Smoked Paprika Shrimp/ Manchego Grits/ Chorizo/ Green Olive + Pumpkin Seed Relish
|Pork Dumplings
|$14.00
Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil