Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Oreo cake in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Oreo Cake
New Haven restaurants that serve oreo cake
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
Avg 4.5
(2166 reviews)
Oreo Cake
$6.00
Oreo Cake
$6.50
Oreo Cake
$6.00
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Oreo Ice Cream Cake
$7.50
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Mango Lassi
Arepas
Tuna Salad
Gnocchi
Cobbler
Chicken Tikka
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston