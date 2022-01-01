Pancakes in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve pancakes
SANDWICHES
Bella's Cafe
896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
|Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.75
A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.
|2 Eggs
|$9.25
Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits
|Chicken Apple Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.
TACOS
El Segundo New Haven
367 orange st, new haven
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$3.50
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
|Chicken Taco
|$4.50
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
served with ginger soy dipping sauce
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
|White Toast
|$1.75
|Rye Toast
|$1.75
|Honest Tea
|$2.25