Pancakes in New Haven

Bella's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bella's Cafe

896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes$8.75
A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.
2 Eggs$9.25
Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits
Chicken Apple Benedict$14.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.
More about Bella's Cafe
El Segundo New Haven image

TACOS

El Segundo New Haven

367 orange st, new haven

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Pastor$3.50
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
Chicken Taco$4.50
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
Scallion Pancake$7.50
served with ginger soy dipping sauce
More about El Segundo New Haven
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Toast$1.75
Rye Toast$1.75
Honest Tea$2.25
More about Cafe on Temple

