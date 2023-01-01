Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Paninis in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Paninis
New Haven restaurants that serve paninis
Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
63 Grove St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese Panini
$11.50
Ham, Egg & Cheese Panini
$10.50
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
Caprese Panini
$8.50
Grilled Chicken Panini
$7.50
Greek Vegetarian Panini
$9.99
More about Cafe on Temple
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Ravioli
Roti
Quinoa Salad
Wedge Salad
Meatloaf
Cobb Salad
Pancakes
Tuna Rolls
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2126 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(445 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston