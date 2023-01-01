Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve paninis

Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese Panini$11.50
Ham, Egg & Cheese Panini$10.50
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Panini$8.50
Grilled Chicken Panini$7.50
Greek Vegetarian Panini$9.99
More about Cafe on Temple

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Ravioli

Roti

Quinoa Salad

Wedge Salad

Meatloaf

Cobb Salad

Pancakes

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston