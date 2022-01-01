Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve panna cotta

Panicale Pasta image

 

Panicale Pasta

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PANNA COTTA ( Strawberries W Cookie Crumbs)$8.00
More about Panicale Pasta
Main pic

 

Villa Lulu - 230 College St

230 College St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$10.00
Bourbon Maple Sauce, Almond Cookie Crumble
More about Villa Lulu - 230 College St

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Egg Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Pies

Pasta Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Tossed Salad

Chai Lattes

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1904 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston