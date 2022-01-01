Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Panna cotta in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Panna Cotta
New Haven restaurants that serve panna cotta
Panicale Pasta
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
PANNA COTTA ( Strawberries W Cookie Crumbs)
$8.00
More about Panicale Pasta
Villa Lulu - 230 College St
230 College St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Panna Cotta
$10.00
Bourbon Maple Sauce, Almond Cookie Crumble
More about Villa Lulu - 230 College St
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Egg Sandwiches
Rigatoni
Pies
Pasta Salad
Fish Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Tossed Salad
Chai Lattes
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1904 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(195 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston