Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve pasta salad

Restaurant banner

 

Atticus Market

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$6.00
Spring Pea Pasta Salad$6.00
More about Atticus Market
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Pasta Salad$3.95
More about Zois, LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Pork Ribs

Sea Scallops

Pork Chops

Cheese Fries

Pancakes

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Meatball Subs

Cappuccino

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1613 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston