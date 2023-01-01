Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Broadway Kitchen - 51 Broadway

51 Broadway, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.95
Angus Beef on a Double Decker Grilled Cheese
More about Broadway Kitchen - 51 Broadway
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.99
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

