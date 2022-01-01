Pork belly in New Haven

New Haven restaurants that serve pork belly

Zinc image

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$31.00
Creamy Parmesan-Squash Risotto/ Hearty Greens/ Truffle Pesto + Dried Cranberry Relish
Paprika Shrimp$15.00
Smoked Paprika Shrimp/ Manchego Grits/ Chorizo/ Green Olive + Pumpkin Seed Relish
Pork Dumplings$14.00
Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil
More about Zinc
Jack's Bar Steakhouse image

 

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

212 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK BELLY$12.00
Roasted 3hrs, bourbon glaze, brown sugar, teriyaki sauce
FILET MIGNON 6oz$36.00
USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.
WEDGE SALAD$13.00
Petite iceberg, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse

