Pork belly in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Zinc
Zinc
964 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$31.00
Creamy Parmesan-Squash Risotto/ Hearty Greens/ Truffle Pesto + Dried Cranberry Relish
|Paprika Shrimp
|$15.00
Smoked Paprika Shrimp/ Manchego Grits/ Chorizo/ Green Olive + Pumpkin Seed Relish
|Pork Dumplings
|$14.00
Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
Jack's Bar Steakhouse
212 College Street, New Haven
|PORK BELLY
|$12.00
Roasted 3hrs, bourbon glaze, brown sugar, teriyaki sauce
|FILET MIGNON 6oz
|$36.00
USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.
|WEDGE SALAD
|$13.00
Petite iceberg, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing