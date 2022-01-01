Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve rangoon

September in Bangkok image

NOODLES

September in Bangkok

754 State St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$9.00
More about September in Bangkok
Buff Rangoon image

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rangoon Buff Chix$9.99
Hand-stuffed rangoon, filled with our famous buffalo chicken and served with a spicy chili sauce.
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Apple Salad

Cookies

Ravioli

French Toast

Chocolate Cake

Pork Belly

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston