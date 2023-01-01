Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rasmalai in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve rasmalai

Lazeez Indian Cuisine image

 

Lazeez Indian Cuisine

40 Orange Street, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rasmalai$6.00
More about Lazeez Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Wow Tikka - New Haven - 135 Orange Street

135 Orange Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasmalai$4.00
Cheese cake in cardamom flavored sweatened milk
More about Wow Tikka - New Haven - 135 Orange Street

