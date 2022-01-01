Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ravioli in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Ravioli
New Haven restaurants that serve ravioli
Jack's Bar Steakhouse
212 College Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
CRISPY RAVIOLI
$13.00
Four cheese raviolis, parmesan sprinkled, marinara sauce
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
Villa Lulu
230 College St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Ravioli
$24.00
Spinach, Lobster Chardonnay Cream Sauce
More about Villa Lulu
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Pies
Ceviche
French Toast
Scallops
Tiramisu
Hot Chocolate
Lobster Rolls
Biryani
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston