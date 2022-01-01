Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve rice pudding

Atticus Market - 771 Orange St

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$5.00
More about Atticus Market - 771 Orange St
Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.70
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

