Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice pudding in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Rice Pudding
New Haven restaurants that serve rice pudding
Atticus Market - 771 Orange St
771 Orange St, New Haven
Avg 4.3
(33 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$5.00
More about Atticus Market - 771 Orange St
Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
63 Grove St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$3.70
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Rice Bowls
Cobb Salad
Garlic Naan
Salmon Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tiramisu
Chicken Burritos
Spaghetti
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1871 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston