Salmon in New Haven

Soul de Cuba Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Soul de Cuba Cafe

283 Crown St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lechon Asado$19.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
Empanadas$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
Picadillo$16.00
Tender ground beef seasoned with tomato, Spanish olives, onion, bell peppers and capers. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantain.
A very traditional dish and true comfort food.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Fin and Scale image

 

Fin and Scale

920 Whalley Ave, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POKE BOWL$18.00
Diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and masago and drizzled with spicy mayo.
MISO SOUP$7.00
Miso based soup served with mushrooms, scallions, tofu and onion crunch
LAGUNA$19.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce, masago and crunch
More about Fin and Scale
Zinc image

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$31.00
Creamy Parmesan-Squash Risotto/ Hearty Greens/ Truffle Pesto + Dried Cranberry Relish
Paprika Shrimp$15.00
Smoked Paprika Shrimp/ Manchego Grits/ Chorizo/ Green Olive + Pumpkin Seed Relish
Pork Dumplings$14.00
Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil
More about Zinc
Olives And Oil image

 

Olives And Oil

124 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cacio E Pepe$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
Rigatoni a la Vodka$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
Pesto Alfredo$19.00
Torchetti, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Reggiano, Fire Roasted Peppers. *gluten, garlic, dairy* *house made pasta* *does not include pine nuts*
More about Olives And Oil
East Rock Market image

 

East Rock Market

285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sushi$7.25
Faroe Island Sake Nigiri with toasted sesame
Salmon Cut Roll$9.75
Faroe Island Sake with toasted sesame
More about East Rock Market
Rockfish image

 

Rockfish

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon Sushi$7.25
sake nigiri with toasted sesame
Japanese Yellowtail Cut Roll$9.00
hamachi hosomaki with scallion
Faroe Island Salmon Cut Roll$8.00
sake hosomaki with toasted sesame
More about Rockfish

