Salmon in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve salmon
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Soul de Cuba Cafe
283 Crown St, New Haven
|Lechon Asado
|$19.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
|Empanadas
|$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
|Picadillo
|$16.00
Tender ground beef seasoned with tomato, Spanish olives, onion, bell peppers and capers. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantain.
A very traditional dish and true comfort food.
More about Fin and Scale
Fin and Scale
920 Whalley Ave, New Haven
|POKE BOWL
|$18.00
Diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and masago and drizzled with spicy mayo.
|MISO SOUP
|$7.00
Miso based soup served with mushrooms, scallions, tofu and onion crunch
|LAGUNA
|$19.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce, masago and crunch
More about Zinc
Zinc
964 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$31.00
Creamy Parmesan-Squash Risotto/ Hearty Greens/ Truffle Pesto + Dried Cranberry Relish
|Paprika Shrimp
|$15.00
Smoked Paprika Shrimp/ Manchego Grits/ Chorizo/ Green Olive + Pumpkin Seed Relish
|Pork Dumplings
|$14.00
Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil
More about Olives And Oil
Olives And Oil
124 Temple Street, New Haven
|Cacio E Pepe
|$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
|Rigatoni a la Vodka
|$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
|Pesto Alfredo
|$19.00
Torchetti, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Reggiano, Fire Roasted Peppers. *gluten, garlic, dairy* *house made pasta* *does not include pine nuts*
More about East Rock Market
East Rock Market
285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven
|Salmon Sushi
|$7.25
Faroe Island Sake Nigiri with toasted sesame
|Salmon Cut Roll
|$9.75
Faroe Island Sake with toasted sesame