Salmon rolls in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Fin and Scale
920 Whalley Ave, New Haven
|POKE BOWL
|$18.00
Diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and masago and drizzled with spicy mayo.
|MISO SOUP
|$7.00
Miso based soup served with mushrooms, scallions, tofu and onion crunch
|LAGUNA
|$19.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce, masago and crunch
East Rock Market
285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven
|Salmon Cut Roll
|$9.75
Faroe Island Sake with toasted sesame