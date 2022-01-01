Samosa in New Haven

New Haven restaurants that serve samosa

Sherkaan Indian Street Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Punjabi Samosa$7.00
dumplings filled with aloo masala (spiced potatoes), peas, served with green and tamarind chutneys
Palak Paneer$15.00
creamy spinach gravy, housemade paneer, basmati rice (GF, V) (substitute naan for rice +1)
Samosa Chaat$11.00
punjabi samosas, savory chickpea and vegetable curry, green and tamarind chutneys, yogurt
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Lazeez Indian Cuisine image

 

Lazeez Indian Cuisine

40 Orange Street, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Malai$16.00
Mild ginger, white pepper marinated chicken tenders
Naan$3.00
Unleavened flat bread
Chicken 65
Chicken wok fried with cumin, mustard, curry leaf yogurt and lemon
More about Lazeez Indian Cuisine

