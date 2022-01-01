Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve sashimi

Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Sashimi$15.00
Sushi grade tuna, over two half avocados, drizzled with sweet chili and wasabi sauces and topped with scallions
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Fin and Scale image

 

Fin and Scale

920 Whalley Ave, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TUNA SASHIMI$14.00
tuna sashimi - 4 pcs.
STRIPED BASS SASHIMI$12.00
Striped bass sashimi - 4 pcs.
YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI$12.00
Yellowtail sashimi - 4 pcs.
More about Fin and Scale
Item pic

 

Rockfish

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon Sashimi$10.00
sake sashimi with karashi yuzu + toasted sesame
Tuna Sashimi$10.00
maguro sashimi with ponzu + scallion
More about Rockfish

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Meatball Subs

Turkey Clubs

Garlic Naan

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston