Sashimi in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve sashimi
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Avocado Sashimi
|$15.00
Sushi grade tuna, over two half avocados, drizzled with sweet chili and wasabi sauces and topped with scallions
Fin and Scale
920 Whalley Ave, New Haven
|TUNA SASHIMI
|$14.00
tuna sashimi - 4 pcs.
|STRIPED BASS SASHIMI
|$12.00
Striped bass sashimi - 4 pcs.
|YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI
|$12.00
Yellowtail sashimi - 4 pcs.