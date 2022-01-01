Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve sea scallops

East Rock Market image

 

East Rock Market

285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hokkaido Sea Scallop Sushi$8.50
Hokkaido Hotate Nigiri with citrus salt
More about East Rock Market
Item pic

 

Rockfish

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hokkaido Sea Scallop Sushi$9.00
hotate nigiri with citrus salt
More about Rockfish

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Lobster Rolls

Oreo Cake

Salmon

Samosa

Tiramisu

Home Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheesecake

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston