Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sea scallops in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Sea Scallops
New Haven restaurants that serve sea scallops
East Rock Market
285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven
No reviews yet
Hokkaido Sea Scallop Sushi
$8.50
Hokkaido Hotate Nigiri with citrus salt
More about East Rock Market
Rockfish
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
Hokkaido Sea Scallop Sushi
$9.00
hotate nigiri with citrus salt
More about Rockfish
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Lobster Rolls
Oreo Cake
Salmon
Samosa
Tiramisu
Home Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheesecake
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston