Shepherds pies in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Atticus Market - 771 Orange St

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$12.00
Archie Moore's - New Haven - 188 1/2 Willow St

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherds Pie$14.00
