Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Fried shrimp, pico de gallo and horseradish cream sauce topped with cilantro. Comes with three tacos.
Coconut Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Fried coconut shrimp topped with diced pineapple and a pina colada sauce. Comes with three tacos.
Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled shrimp with a red cabbage slaw topped with a chile de arbol crema and cilantro. Comes with three tacos
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Fried Shrimp Taco image

TACOS

El Segundo New Haven

367 orange st, new haven

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.50
tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream
More about El Segundo New Haven

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Salmon

Salmon Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Chocolate Mousse

Turkey Burgers

Garden Salad

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston