Shrimp tacos in New Haven

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Fried shrimp, pico de gallo and horseradish cream sauce topped with cilantro. Comes with three tacos.
|Coconut Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Fried coconut shrimp topped with diced pineapple and a pina colada sauce. Comes with three tacos.
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled shrimp with a red cabbage slaw topped with a chile de arbol crema and cilantro. Comes with three tacos