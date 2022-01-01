Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve sliders

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vada Pav Sliders$10.00
from the streets of old bombay! toasted pav buns, spiced aloo (potato) patty, onion, green, garlic and tamarind chutneys
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Soul de Cuba Cafe

283 Crown St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Mojo Tostone Sliders$15.00
Crispy fried green plantain banana (tostone) served on sweet bread sliders with our home made Spicy Mojo and glazed onions and served with a side of fried yucca.
Spicy Ropa Vieja Sliders$14.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sliders$12.00
Three over easy eggs, American cheese and bacon served on three mini rolls served with yuca home fries or salad. Also available with chorizo or pork belly.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Haven Hot Chicken

21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (577 reviews)
Takeout
Tendie Slider$6.49
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
Slider Kit - 12pk$62.99
Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.
