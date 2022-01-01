Sliders in New Haven
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Vada Pav Sliders
|$10.00
from the streets of old bombay! toasted pav buns, spiced aloo (potato) patty, onion, green, garlic and tamarind chutneys
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Soul de Cuba Cafe
283 Crown St, New Haven
|Spicy Mojo Tostone Sliders
|$15.00
Crispy fried green plantain banana (tostone) served on sweet bread sliders with our home made Spicy Mojo and glazed onions and served with a side of fried yucca.
|Spicy Ropa Vieja Sliders
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sliders
|$12.00
Three over easy eggs, American cheese and bacon served on three mini rolls served with yuca home fries or salad. Also available with chorizo or pork belly.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Haven Hot Chicken
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven
|Tendie Slider
|$6.49
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
|Slider Kit - 12pk
|$62.99
Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.