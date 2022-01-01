Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Souvlaki in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Souvlaki
New Haven restaurants that serve souvlaki
TACOS
El Segundo New Haven
367 orange st, new haven
Avg 4.8
(23 reviews)
Souvlaki
$13.00
chicken pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion
More about El Segundo New Haven
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Chicken Souvlaki
$9.99
More about Zois, LLC
