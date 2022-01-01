Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spicy noodles in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Spicy Noodles
New Haven restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Munchies Sub Shop
957 New Haven CT, New haven
No reviews yet
Spicy peanut noodles (vegan)
$5.50
Lo mein noodles in a spicy (mild) peanut sauce with green onions. Vegan AF.
More about Munchies Sub Shop
Atticus Market
771 Orange St, New Haven
Avg 4.3
(33 reviews)
Spicy Soba Noodle Salad
$8.00
More about Atticus Market
